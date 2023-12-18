‘Air Helaire’: Unflinchingly cheery Clyde Edwards-Helaire comes up big for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just call him “Jump Ball Clyde” — that’s what Patrick Mahomes called Clyde Edwards-Helaire after his incredible leaping touchdown in the back of the end zone Sunday in a win at New England.

Now in his fourth season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire had been something of a forgotten man until Isiah Pacheco hurt his shoulder two weeks ago, a fan punching bag who’s struggled to live up to the first-round hype amid three injury-filled NFL seasons coming into 2023.

But CEH, as he’s known, remained utterly unfazed.

“I’m Clyde Edwards-Helaire — I wrote my own narrative; I write my own story,” he said.

Around the Chiefs’ practice facility, you’d never know Edwards-Helaire lost his starting job midway through last season, had a fifth-year option declined and faced an uncertain future with free agency looming as soon as the season ends.

“I’m not joking, he’s one of the best dudes I think I’ve ever met,” Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “Just the attitude that he comes into the building with, he’s always got a smile on his face and he’s always making other people smile.”

It might be easy for fans to assume the last year has been hard on Edwards-Helaire because they only know about his life on Sundays, but he’s remained a ray of sunshine away from the playing field.

“I got engaged, the whole nine yards,” Edwards-Helaire said. “When everybody felt like Clyde might be in the dumps, I was probably on my highest horse.”

He added, “I really was able to take a step back and realize what’s business. And the things that I can control, those are the things that I control. It’s as simple as that.”

That perspective helps him thrive even when he’s not getting the reps and playing time he might want. Besides, he’s close with his fellow backs, including Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon — a group that’s odd in the best possible ways and endlessly supportive of one another, according to Mahomes.

“Sometimes, outside the building, you get a bad rap, but we know the work that he puts in every single day,” Mahomes said.

More importantly, Edwards-Helaire knew, too. He also knew he’d get more chances to help the Chiefs win games, so he focused on staying ready for those moments — like Sunday when he recorded 101 yards from scrimmage in a 27-17 win at the Patriots.

“I kind of kept my head down but always brought the energy when I needed to — always showed up for practice, always did the things whenever my number was called, even just having enthusiasm in meeting rooms,” Edwards-Helaire said.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid echoed Mahomes’ sentiments about Edwards-Helaire’s mentality, noting that he always has “a smile on the face and comes to work every day trying to get better.”

“He doesn’t ever complain,” Reid said. “He just goes out there and, if you give him two snaps, he’ll take the two and give it the best he can. If you give him 30 or 40 snaps, he’s going to do great there, too.”

Edwards-Helaire stands only 5 feet, 7 inches, but he had one of the biggest plays to break New England’s will in the third quarter.

Split wide to the left in a 17-10 game after linebacker Willie Gay Jr.’s interception, Edwards-Helaire initially worked inside off a free release, but Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley jumped the slant and forced him to double back toward the outside.

Edwards-Helaire wrapped around behind New England linebacker Jahlani Tavai and Mahomes threw the equivalent of an Eephus pitch up and over the top.

“My goal was to get to the back of the end zone from that point, because I kind of knew Pat was going to roll my way since I was the hot answer,” Edwards-Helaire.

After dropping a pass last week, Edwards-Helaire spoke with Mahomes and encouraged him to keep looking for him in the passing game.

“I rarely drop passes, so it was a bitter taste in my mouth,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I told him last week and this week when I got opportunities at practice, ‘Bro, you throw the ball up, I promise I’m going to come down with it, no matter the situation.’”

Mahomes listened, floating a pass to the diminutive Edwards-Helaire — who defied gravity to high-point the pass and held on as he crashed to the ground on his back.

“Don’t ever question little guys,” Reid joked.

