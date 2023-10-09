Andy Reid, players impressed with Chiefs Kingdom’s showing in Minneapolis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Skol chant was loud and Minnesota Vikings fans were out in force for a home game Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

But Chiefs Kingdom also showed up and showed out in the Twin Cities.

“One thing about Kansas City fans, I think they are some of the best in the world, especially when in the game of football,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “They travel well and give us a lot of support. We hear them screaming, we hear them doing [the Tomahawk Chop.] It feels amazing knowing that you have so much support in the house.”

From the moment the Chiefs took the field before the game, it was clear they’d hear plenty of cheers from the pockets of red that dotted the stands.

“The fans were incredible,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said. “When you come out and you see all that red, that’s impressive, especially when you have that purple. It’s purple here; there’s a lot of purple, but to put the red in there, that was a great thing.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes remembers being impressed with Vikings fans as he watched a 2019 game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium from the sideline with a knee injury.

Of course, he continues to be impressed with Chiefs fans as well.

“It’s special,” Mahomes said. “Honestly, I remember a few years back when we played at Arrowhead and the Vikings fans traveled well. I remember thinking, ‘Man, I hope we have that same thing.’ I think it just speaks to the Chiefs Kingdom. They came out here, and you could see the red in the stadium from the get-go, you could hear the ‘Chiefs’ at the end of the national anthem, and they traveled well. They support us, and I’m glad to have that fanbase every time, no matter [where] I’m at and where I’m playing.”

There will be no worries about fan support in the next two weeks.

Kansas City, which is 3-0 on the road through five games, plays its next two games at home against AFC West foes — Denver on Thursday and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22.

—