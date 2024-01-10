Aramark debuts ‘red zone burger’ for Chiefs AFC Super Wild Card game against Dolphins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom looking for a snack during Saturday’s AFC Super Wild Card game between the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins might want to visit Section 111.

Aramark, the official good and beverage provider at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, announced Wednesday it will offer the red zone burger at Saturday’s game.

The burger, which is available at the Connected Concepts location in Section 111, has no shortage of tasty trimmings.

Sandwiched between a red burger bun, the red zone burger will feature Merkts-brand sharp cheddar cheese spread, barbecue burnt ends, an eight-ounce black Angus short rib patty, chili-spiced slab bacon, mac and cheese friend onion, black lava salt and lettuce.

The sandwich is topped with golden chicken wings.

If you can’t make it out to the game, join KSHB 41 for the local broadcast. Fans in Kansas City who normally watch KSHB 41 via antenna or their cable or satellite provider will be able to receive the game.

For fans outside the Kansas City market, the game is available on the Peacock streaming platform. The game will not be available on the KSHB website or on the KSHB 41 app.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m.

