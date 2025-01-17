Arctic air eyeing Kansas City Saturday, here's how to stay warm at GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans heading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the team's Divisional Game against the Houston Texans are in for bitter cold.

KSHB 41's Cassie Wilson says brisk north winds are expected to bring some single-digit wind chills in for tailgating, with the cold remaining for the kickoff.

But there are ways for fans braving the cold to stay warm.

The team said it will provide warming stations both inside and outside of the stadium.

Warming trailers will be available on the medians between lots C and D, lots F and G and the southwest corner of Lot A.

Inside the stadium, warming stations will be available at the bottom of each of the four Field Level spirals.

Warming stations will also be located near the Jim Beam and Crown Royal bars on the upper level, near the Red Zones on the east and west sides of the upper level and at the Champions Tailgate North located on the Plaza Level near the T-Mobile gate.

Fans are allowed to carry in blankets — without zipper or compartments — draped over their shoulder.

Cold fan before the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo.

They're also allowed to bring in cardboard no larger than 3x5 to keep warm.

Portable charges and non-dry cell batteries to help power heated apparel are allowed. Battery packs must be disconnected during security inspection.

All fans may bring in one factory-sealed bottle of water that's 20 ounces or less.

