Big Boi to perform at halftime of Chiefs vs Texans playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Saturday’s AFC Divisional game will want to stick around for halftime.

The team announced Big Boi will perform a five-minute medley of his catalog during halftime.

It’s one of several entertainment-related offerings planned for the game.

Professional soloist Lanell Lightfoot is set to perform the national anthem.

The Chiefs and Texans are set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m Saturday.

