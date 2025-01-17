Big Boi to perform at halftime of Chiefs vs Texans playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Saturday’s AFC Divisional game will want to stick around for halftime.
The team announced Big Boi will perform a five-minute medley of his catalog during halftime.
It’s one of several entertainment-related offerings planned for the game.
Professional soloist Lanell Lightfoot is set to perform the national anthem.
LINK | Former Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt to serve as drum honoree
The Chiefs and Texans are set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m Saturday.
Watch Chiefs head coach Andy Reid give his last update before Saturday's game in the video player below.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid talked to reporters Thursday about Saturday's playoff game