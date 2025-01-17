Watch Now
Big Boi to perform at halftime of Chiefs vs Texans playoff game

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Big Boi performs during Tales of the Cocktail at Jack Daniel's Presents - A Journey Through Sound on Monday, July 22, 2024, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Saturday’s AFC Divisional game will want to stick around for halftime.

The team announced Big Boi will perform a five-minute medley of his catalog during halftime.

It’s one of several entertainment-related offerings planned for the game.

Professional soloist Lanell Lightfoot is set to perform the national anthem.

The Chiefs and Texans are set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m Saturday.

