Bengals WR Tee Higgins inactive for showdown with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is inactive for a tantalizing AFC showdown Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Higgins, who also missed the Bengals’ season-opening loss to New England, did not practice all week and was listed as doubtful on the final injury report. He did some work on the field in warmups but won’t suit up.

He’s been battling a hamstring injury.

Higgins, 25, is playing this season on the franchise tag after failing to reach a long-term deal with Cincinnati in the offseason. He’ll make north of $21.8 million this season, according to Over the Cap.

Historically, Higgins hasn’t been much of a factor against Kansas City in three previous regular-season matchups, totaling only seven catches for 116 yards with a touchdown in those meetings.

However, Higgins has tortured the Chiefs in two playoff meetings, racking up 12 catches for 186 yards with a touchdown in back-to-back AFC Championship Game battles during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The Bengals had previously ruled out defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, who joined Higgins on the inactive list along with defensive end Cedric Johnson, offensive tackle Amarius Mims and tight end Tanner McLachlan.

Mims (pectoralis) also had been doubtful for the game.

No players carried an injury designation into the game for Kansas City, which placed wide receiver Hollywood Brown on injured reserve late in the week.

Two backup offensive linemen, guard C.J. Hanson and tackle Ethan Driskell, and two backup defensive linemen, tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and end Cameron Thomas, are inactive for the Chiefs.

—