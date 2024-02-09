Big events and more Chiefs fans in Las Vegas are signs Super LVIII is drawing closer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are more and more Chiefs fans on the streets of Las Vegas and more events ramp up as Super Bowl LVIII draws near.

The big event Thursday night was the NFL Honors ceremony where the league honored its best players and best moments from the 2023 season.

Former players and celebrities said they are rooting for a Chiefs victory.

"They’ve been playing outstanding, really picked it up in the last month or so and and I think Spags (Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) is kicking right now so he’s got those boys flying around so I’m going with my guys," said Tyrann Mathieu, a former standout defensive back for the Chiefs.

Tony Gonzalez, a former Chief and one of the greatest tight ends in pro football history, said it's great to see the team have success.

"I'm a big fan of the team. I’m a big fan of Travis," Gonzalez said Thursday night on the red carpet. "I’ve known him as the tight end connection, the brotherhood that we have. I’ve known him since he was rookie, so it’s been fun to watch this whole process. I’m so happy for Kansas City. Those fans, they deserve this."

Other familiar faces on the red carpet Thursday night were former Chiefs wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, Donna Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Martin.

