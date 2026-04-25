Brotherly rivalry: Brothers Clark, Dan Hunt follow father Lamar's footsteps as World Cup chairs

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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The Hunt family is well known as the first family of American football in Kansas City, but they have also played an integral part in establishing another kind of football — the kind we call soccer — in the United States.

Lamar Hunt was a founding member and owner of several different professional soccer teams and organizations through the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

His vision, and a commitment to founding Major League Soccer, were key in bringing the first FIFA World Cup to the U.S. in 1994, when Lamar Hunt served as the co-chair of the Dallas host city committee.

Brotherly rivalry: Brothers Clark, Dan Hunt follow father Lamar's footsteps as as World Cup chairs

Now, 32 years later, two of Hunt’s sons — Clark and Dan — are serving as co-chairs of the host city committees in Kansas City and Dallas, respectfully, ahead of FIFA World Cup 26.

Following in their father’s footsteps has also triggered friendly rivalry.

“Definitely,” Clark Hunt said. “Along the way, he's had some wins. He has nine games. He has the international broadcast center. We have six games here. Both cities have some of the top teams playing there, but Kansas City is base camp central. We have the best teams in the world that are going to be based right here.”

Four national teams — Argentina, England, the Netherlands and Algeria — picked the Kansas City area for base camps.

Among the six games slated for “Kansas City Stadium,” Argentina begins defense of its 2022 World Cup title on June 16 against Algeria, and the tourney’s run in town concludes with a coveted World Cup quarterfinal, which could feature Lionel Messi’s Argentinian side against rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal side.

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