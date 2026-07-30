KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

OLATHE, Kan. — —

A Chiefs Kingdom flag waving near Kansas Highway 10 and Ridgeview Road in Olathe is a symbol of what is to come.

The Kansas City Chiefs are partnering with Kansas City-based sports architectural firm Populous as the lead design architect for a $300 million team headquarters and practice facility at that intersection in Olathe. The facility will serve as the team's training headquarters and anchor an entertainment district.

Elyse Schoenig / KSHB

Chiefs President Mark Donovan shared new details about what is possible for the project.

"That training facility is going to be designed with the ability to host training camp. We have to have that option," Donovan said Wednesday.

Donovan also outlined the broader development vision surrounding the facility.

"We've got a real estate development around it that could include a high school football stadium, an indoor sports facility and real estate, and that's what gets us excited," Donovan said.

Chiefs' $300 million Olathe campus could include high school stadium, indoor sports facility

A city of Olathe spokesperson told KSHB 41 Johnson County reporter Elyse Schoenig the city has not received development plans or applications from the Chiefs. The spokesperson also said there is potential to see something toward the end of the year, but nothing is set in stone.

The announcement is already generating excitement among nearby businesses. Jeffrey Gilliland has worked at The Rub BBQ in Olathe for a decade and said the area has already seen significant growth.

"You got new hotels, you got the soccer back behind us," Gilliland said. "A lot has changed in just the 10 years that I've been here."

Gilliland said he is ready to welcome his home team as new neighbors — and is already thinking about catching a glimpse of the players at the new facility.

"Very exciting to see a team that I love forever come in here to this place," Gilliland said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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