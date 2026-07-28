Chiefs to partner with Kansas City-based Populous for Olathe HQ, practice facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continued to release additional details Tuesday surrounding their multi-billion-dollar move to Kansas.

The club announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Kansas City-based sports architectural firm Populous as the lead design architect for a $300 million team headquarters and practice facility near Kansas Highway 10 and Ridgeview Road in Olathe.

Tuesday’s announcement comes less than a week after the club announced a partnership with MANICA and HNTB to design the club’s $3 billion, fixed-roof domed stadium in western Kansas City, Kansas.

The stadium, practice facility and team headquarters are slated to open in time for the 2031 NFL regular season. The club said Tuesday that renderings and additional design components would be announced in the coming months.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan said Populous’ experience, vision and understanding makes them “the ideal partner to create a headquarters that enhances our football operations, supports our growing business, and advances our ambition of becoming The World’s Team.”

“Populous has long been a leader in designing world-class spots, convention, event and entertainment venues, and we’re excited to partner with them on the new day-to-day home for our team and staff in Olathe,” Donovan said.

Both the KCK and Olathe projects will feature mixed-use developments as part of the plan. Populous will serve as master-planning architect for the Olathe mixed-use development.

“Populous is honored to design the Kansas City Chiefs’ new global headquarters and training facility, a high-performance home shaped around the daily experience of players, coaches and staff,” Sherri Privitera, Populous senior principal, said Tuesday. “This facility will reflect the caliber of the Chiefs’ brand, culture and championship standard while creating an environment where the team can continue to pursue excellence.”

The club previously announced that Kansas City-based Burns & McDonnell would serve as the Olathe project’s owner’s representative.

—