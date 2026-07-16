Chiefs to partner with Burns & McDonnell for $300M team HQ, practice facility in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs took a step forward Thursday in their plans for a $300 million team headquarters and practice facility in Olathe.

The club announced it will partner with Kansas City, Missouri-based Burns & McDonnell as “owner’s representative” for the 155-acre project at the intersection of College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road.

As the owner’s representative, Burns & McDonnell will coordinate architects, engineers, contractors, and others from the planning process through construction and completion.

“We are extremely excited to have Burns & McDonnell join our project team as owner’s representative for our new practice facility and headquarters that we will be building in Olathe,” Matt Kenny, Chiefs executive vice president and chief operations officer, said Thursday. “As a local, employee-owned firm with a track record of project success around the world, we know they have the right mix of local knowledge as well as global expertise to help us navigate the upcoming design and construction phases of a truly unique year-round home for our football team and staff.”

The team says additional construction information and design details could be announced “in the coming weeks.”

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Last December , the team reached an agreement with Kansas officials to move the club across state lines into Kansas. The agreement calls for a $3 billion domed stadium near the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, and a new mixed-use development with team headquarters and practice facility in Olathe.

“The Chiefs have had an extraordinary impact on our region for generations, and this investment represents an exciting new chapter for the organization and the Kansas City community,” Jon Wright, senior vice president and general manager of the buildings market at Burns & McDonnell, said Thursday. “As a Kansas City-based company, it is a privilege to help bring that vision to life by providing experienced project leadership from planning through construction.”

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