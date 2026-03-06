Chiefs President: New team facilities in Olathe will connect with schools, city

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She's reported on the Chiefs' decision to move its team facility to Olathe since the team made the announcement in December. That coverage has included amplifying the voices of residents who have different perspectives on the project, which has ranged from excitement to scrutiny. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said Friday the team is drawing inspiration from recent team headquarters projects with the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys as they develop plans for their own new headquarters in Olathe.

In December, the club reached an agreement with Kansas officials to move across the state line. The agreement called for a $3 billion, domed stadium in western Kansas City, Kansas, and a new team headquarters and practice facility near Kansas Highway 10 and Ridgeview Road in Olathe.

Donovan's remarks on Friday came during the Olathe Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center.

Elyse Schoenig/KSHB The Olathe Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting on Friday, March 6, 2026, at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center.

The chamber's theme for 2026, "Olathe Rising," appears well-timed as the Chiefs work to build out their team headquarters vision.

Donovan said the team and its partners have been busy behind the scenes and hope to have updates on the project in the near future.

He said the club will look to work with the Olathe School District and the Olathe City Council in their plans.

The club is exploring a unique component to the facility by incorporating flag football into the project.

Flag football has been a priority of the club and the National Football League. The sport will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles .

In April, the Kansas State High School Athletics Association is set to vote on whether to sanction girls' flag football as a high school varsity sport.

Funding for the club's Olathe project will come in part from the sale of bonds paid for by certain sales tax revenues.

In February , the Olathe City Council approved participation in a STAR bonds district to build the team's new headquarters and training facility at College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road.

Elsewhere on Friday, Kansas legislators introduced the Kansas Sports Authority Act . The act would create a nine-member board to oversee all aspects of sports facility construction.

—