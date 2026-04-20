Chiefs 7-round mock draft: How Kansas City could rebuild for 2026

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

—

It’s not sexy. I know it’s not sexy. But I’ve come around to the idea that the Kansas City Chiefs will pick an offensive tackle in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft for the second consecutive year.

Trading back a few spots from No. 9 and picking up an extra second-round pick, an option that popped up on a couple mock-draft simulations, would be ideal, in my opinion, but it remains to be seen if the right scenario materializes Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Maybe the Chiefs get lucky and Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate falls into their lap. His downfield ball-tracking skills would energize Kansas City’s offense, but I don’t see him sliding that far.

General Manager Brett Veach singled out four positions Thursday when asked for his thoughts about Kansas City’s first first-round pick — defensive back, offensive line, edge rusher and receiver — so it’s a good bet that’s the player pool from which the Chiefs will be picking.

“We need help in all of those areas,” Veach said. “I do think that we will be in a position there to get one of those players and then add throughout the course of the draft.”

The Chiefs may have some intriguing defensive-back options, including Ohio State safety Caleb Downs or LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

But the most mocked player to Kansas City is Miami (Florida) edge Rueben Bain Jr., who set the College Football Playoff on fire.

If the Chiefs aren't sold on Bain and find a partner to move back a few spots, picking the top remaining offensive tackle on their board, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon or Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq would be solid choices in that 12 to 16 range.

But if Kansas City stays put, Veach seemed to hint that OL may be a priority.

“I think you’re going to get a massive run of offensive linemen from 10 to 20, 25,” Veach said. “I think there are numbers there, but when you get to pick 35, those numbers quickly diminish, and then there’s a big fall off.”

Veach suggested edge rusher as a position with depth into the third round, which could be a ruse, or signal that the Chiefs’ staff is locked in on adding to the offensive line earlier than expected.

Last season’s first-round pick, Josh Simmons, showed flashes as a rookie after winning the left tackle job, but health has been an issue for him two years in a row now (at Ohio State and in the NFL). Jaylon Moore is a serviceable option at right tackle after Jawaan Taylor was released, but he needs to clean up his technique in pass protection.

Depth is a major issue with Esa Pole, Wanya Morris and Ethan Driskell listed as the primary backups at offensive tackle.

Some simulations I ran had the top eight OT prospects gone before the Chiefs’ second pick at No. 29, which is why adding another quality piece — even if it’s in the top 10 — would make a lot of sense.

“Offensive line, there is some talent there, but I do think it dries up quickly and by 35 it could be slim pickings,” Veach said.

FIRST ROUND

Michael Laughlin/AP Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr., left, does a football workout during the school's NFL pro day, Monday March 23, 2026, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

No. 9 overall — DE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (Florida)

The Chiefs haven’t picked this high since snagging Eric Fisher from Central Michigan with the first overall pick in 2013.

If Steve Spagnuolo loves Bain’s motor and production enough to overlook questions* about his frame, I think he’s the pick, if available.

*Editor’s note: It doesn’t seem like the deadly March 2024 crash will impact Bain’s draft stock substantially. NFL evaluators apparently have known about it much longer than it’s been public.

Of the 11 NFL defenses with at least 100 quarterback hits last season, only Baltimore converted that pressure into fewer sacks.

Kansas City’s 35 sacks in 2025 were tied for 22nd in the league. Advanced metrics — like QB knockdown and pressure percentages, per Pro Football Reference — were more kind, but the Chiefs also had the third-highest blitz percentage (31.3%).

Generating pass-rush production from the front four would take pressure off the secondary and improve the unit’s third-down defense, which was a glaring weakness a season ago.

Bain was productive from the moment he walked onto the Hurricanes' campus, racking up 33 1/2 tackles for loss and 20 1/2 sacks in 38 career games.

That said, if Tate or Downs are available, I would be tempted, even if Bain is there, given concerns that his short arms will limit his pass-rush ability in the NFL.

The Chiefs’ deep passing game has disappeared since trading away Tyreek Hill. Tate possesses the elite downfield ball-tracking skills to help Patrick Mahomes conjure magic again, especially if Kenneth Walker III forces teams to play the offense more honestly.

Meanwhile, Downs would be an ideal addition to Spags’ defense.

I get that safety isn’t a “premium” position and it would fly in the face of Veach’s traditional draft strategy, but Downs possesses the versatility, elite instincts, sure tackling, coverage skills, leadership and football IQ to thrive in Kansas City.

Safety is also a position of need with Bryan Cook’s departure and a position the Chiefs have splurged at in the past (Tyrann Mathieu and Justin Reid), so I wouldn’t rule it out.

If Bain, Downs and Tate aren’t available, I think Kansas City goes for its favorite tackle prospect, perhaps Utah’s Spencer Fano or Miami’s Francis Mauigoa.

Personally, I prefer Fano, who appears to be slightly quicker and was a better finisher on tape, but I trust the Chiefs’ evaluation. Given Simmons’ health/injury history and Moore’s inconsistency in pass protection, it wouldn’t be a bad decision, especially with Mahomes coming off major knee surgery.

Delane also would be an option, but — assuming Downs and Tate are gone — Bain or a tackle prospect seems more likely.

In reality, after the top three picks, the draft could get really weird, really fast, so it’s hard to forecast what the board will look like when the Chiefs pick.

Jacob Kupferman/AP Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) looks on before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C.

No. 29 overall — OT Blake Miller, Clemson

Acquired from Los Angeles Rams in Trent McDuffie trade

Obviously, the first pick will influence the Chiefs’ decision later, but I’m convinced Veach will address offensive tackle in the first round — and prepared to be wrong about that.

But Kansas City wants to build from the trenches, and Miller will push for the right tackle job immediately upon entering the building.

If the Chiefs prefer Utah’s Caleb Lomu, moving up could be an option.

Similarly, if Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson slides because of injury concerns, Veach may pounce. It’s too big a risk at No. 9, in my opinion, but Kansas City has shown itself to be more comfortable with complicated medical histories than a lot of teams.

Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood or Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald also make sense at the end of the first round.

SECOND ROUND

John Raoux/AP FILE - Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) sacks LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla.

No. 40 overall — DT Caleb Banks, Florida

The trend continues with another addition in the trenches.

Depending on how the board falls, Missouri’s Zion Young could be an option if the Chiefs haven’t addressed edge rusher yet. Veach made it clear the team needs to get younger and add multiple pieces on the defensive interior as well, even after signing Khyiris Tonga.

Banks offers uncommon athleticism for the position, giving him a degree of pass-rush upside from defensive tackle that the draft is lacking overall.

Honestly, it’s a terrible draft for DTs, but Banks might have the most raw talent of the bunch. He didn’t break out as expected in 2025, and the history of foot injuries is a concern, which may push him into the Chiefs’ range early in the second round.

THIRD ROUND

Mark Humphrey/AP Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst (1) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.

No. 74 overall — WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

This feels like the sweet spot for a potential impact wide receiver if Kansas City doesn’t land one in the first round.

I went with Hurst, a 6-foot-4 late bloomer with an insane catch radius. He’s been climbing draft boards fast after a strong Combine showing, and there are concerns about drops, but he’s improved every season in college and brings natural ball-tracking skill combined with size and speed.

Ole Miss’ De’Zhaun Stribling and Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt also could be options in this range, if the Chiefs want to add a big-bodied receiver.

Stribling is the fastest of the bunch, while Hurst has a ridiculous 79 7/8-inch wingspan in addition to being the youngest of the bunch.

Meanwhile, all Sarratt did was produce, including 118 catches for 1,787 yards with 23 touchdowns in two seasons at Indiana. He had 44 touchdown catches overall in four seasons, including a season at Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) and one at James Madison, before joining Curt Cignetti when he moved to the Hoosiers.

If the Chiefs are looking for a smaller receiver with elite speed, Mississippi State’s Brenen Thompson fits the bill. He didn’t do much as a freshman at Texas or in two seasons at Oklahoma, but Brenen broke out last season with the Bulldogs.

This is also the projected range for Georgia’s Zachariah Branch, who is smaller but could handle slot-receiver duties, unlike Thompson.

FOURTH ROUND

Lindsey Wasson/AP Washington cornerback Tacario Davis points before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle.

No. 109 overall — CB Tacario Davis, Washington

“Bobo” Davis has the size and aggression the Chiefs covet at the outside corner spot.

After trading McDuffie to the Rams, who also signed Jaylen Watson, Kansas City needs to address the cornerback spot.

The Chiefs, with Dave Merritt providing instruction, have thrived with middle- to late-round talent in the secondary and have some unique clay to work with in Davis.

FIFTH ROUND

Julio Cortez/AP Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (25) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

No. 148 — DT Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

Proctor is a raw prospect and on the small side, but he’s got some athleticism and instincts to blossom with NFL coaching.

Veach won’t hesitate to take multiple bites at the D-line apple if needed — and it’s needed.

Julio Cortez/AP In this photograph taken with a slow shutter speed, Stephen F. Austin defensive back Charles Demmings (07) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.

No. 169 — CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Acquired from Los Angeles Rams in Trent McDuffie trade

Demmings has good size (6 feet, 1 inch) and speed (4.41 40-yard dash) for the position.

Despite playing at a lower level, he showed the production you’d expect from a future NFL contributor with 31 passes defended and eight interceptions in 32 games across his last three college seasons.

Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) during an NCAA football game against Michigan St, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Bloomington, Ind.

No. 176 — LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana

Compensatory pick

He’s not an elite athlete by NFL standards, but he was a tackling machine and unquestioned leader for the national champion Hoosiers.

That pedigree, production married with intangibles, has worked for the Chiefs before.

Fisher has drawn comparisons to Drue Tranquill.

BYU’s Jack Kelly might also be an option in this range among linebacker prospects.

I also wouldn’t be stunned if the Chiefs explore a running back in the fifth round.

SIXTH ROUND

Adam Hunger/AP Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) reacts before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J.

No. 210 — S Jalen Huskey, Maryland

Acquired from Los Angeles Rams in Trent McDuffie trade

Based on previous picks, there are several ways I could go here — safety feels like the most glaring unplugged hole, but a running back or another receiver also makes a lot of sense.

It’s a dart throw at this stage of the draft, so I went with Huskey.

He had 11 interceptions in 36 games during his last three collegiate seasons, including his second season at Bowling Green and two as a starter for the Terrapins.

—