Chiefs’ Andy Reid expects RB Isiah Pacheco back vs Raiders on Christmas Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expects running back Isiah Pacheco to return to the line-up on Christmas Day against the Las Vegas Raiders after missing two games with a shoulder injury.

Reid made the remarks to reporters a day after the team earned a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The victory featured several high points, including a key touchdown catch by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2020.

“For Clyde to step in and do what he did, I thought he did a really nice job there in the running back spot,” Reid said Monday.

It was a nice lift for a position group that’s navigated injuries. In addition to Pacheco’s injury, running back Jerick Mckinnon has been nursing a groin injury over the last several weeks.

Reid said Pacheco could have returned last week against the Patriots, but he was held out just as a precaution.

“He’ll be back this week,” Reid said. “Right now, everything is positive for him to go.”

