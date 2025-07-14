Chiefs' Andy Reid is voted the NFL's top head coach by AP writers

Andy Reid remains the standard for NFL coaches.

Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs fell short in their quest to become the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era and were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFL title.

Still, Reid was a near-unanimous choice for the NFL’s No. 1 coach by The Associated Press in a preseason survey.

Reid, who has three Super Bowl rings and leads two different franchises in victories, received seven first-place vote and one second. Nick Sirianni, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-22 victory over Reid and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, got the other first-place vote.

Baltimore’s John Harbaugh finished one point ahead of Sirianni for second place on the list. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay came in fourth and Buffalo’s Sean McDermott was fifth.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, Denver’s Sean Payton, Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur, Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan, New England’s Mike Vrabel and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin also received votes.

1. ANDY REID, Kansas City Chiefs

Reid was the most successful coach in the history of the Eagles before going to Kansas City and turning the Chiefs into a dynasty.

Under Reid, the Chiefs have had 12 straight winning seasons, made 11 playoff appearances, won nine consecutive AFC West titles and reached five Super Bowls in the past six years.

Reid guided the Eagles to five NFC title games and one Super Bowl between 1999-2012. He is fourth on the career list with 301 victories.

2. JOHN HARBAUGH, Baltimore Ravens

Harbaugh has led the Ravens to 15 winning seasons in 17 years and beat his brother to earn his only Super Bowl ring following the 2012 season.

Baltimore is 4-7 in the playoffs since that victory and twice failed to advance to the Super Bowl despite earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Harbaugh is 179-113. He got three second-place votes, four thirds and one fifth.

3. NICK SIRIANNI, Philadelphia Eagles

Sirianni has led the Eagles to the playoffs in each of his four seasons and became the second coach to guide the franchise to a Super Bowl victory.

He’s 54-23 and his .701 winning percentage is fourth best all time.

Despite his success, Sirianni has been a lightning rod for criticism through his tenure in Philadelphia. Critics called for his firing when the Eagles started 2-2 last season. But Sirianni led the Eagles to 10 straight wins and 16 of 17, capped by a dominant performance against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl when Philadelphia jumped out to a 34-0 lead.

Sirianni got two second-place votes, two thirds and one fourth, appearing on seven of eight ballots.

4. SEAN MCVAY, Los Angeles Rams

After leading the young, rebuilding Rams to 10 wins and a playoff appearance in 2023, McVay guided Los Angeles to an NFC West title and a playoff win over 14-win Minnesota.

The Rams were 13 yards away from scoring a go-ahead touchdown against Philadelphia in the divisional round before a sack and incomplete pass ended their season.

McVay has six double-digit win seasons in eight years and has won and lost a Super Bowl.

He received two second-place votes, two thirds and one fourth.

5. SEAN MCDERMOTT, Buffalo Bills

The Bills have won five straight AFC East titles since Tom Brady left New England they’ve reached the playoffs seven times in eight seasons under McDermott.

McDermott’s .624 winning percentage is fifth best among active coaches with a minimum of four seasons.

He edged Jim Harbaugh and Payton for the fifth spot, receiving two fourth-place votes and one fifth.

