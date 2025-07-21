Chiefs' Andy Reid kicks off 2025 training camp; offers update on WR Rice, DE Karlaftis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Saint Joseph, Missouri, on Sunday evening. Head coach Andy Reid met with the media shortly afterwards.

He announced that offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, cornerback Kristian Fulton and undrafted rookie tight end Tre Watson will all begin camp on the physically unable to perform list.

“Everybody else is good to go. We should be ripping and ready by tomorrow," Reid said.

#Chiefs Andy Reid just confirmed that the deal with George Karlaftis is officially done.



“He’s a relentless player.”#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/tBrKrxO39X — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) July 20, 2025

Reid elaborated that they will begin with testing on Monday, along with some NFL business meetings and team football meetings as well.

The 14-year Chiefs head coach also addressed wide receiver Rashee Rice's potential suspension .

“We are going to progress as normal with him. He will go in and take all the reps he would normally take," Reid said.

Multiple reports on Sunday afternoon indicated that the Chiefs and fourth-year defensive end George Karlaftis had agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth up to $93 million.

Reid appeared to confirm that during his press conference.

“Yeah, that would be a great deal. I think that is already done if you need some breaking news," Reid said.

The Chiefs will officially step on the field for season ticket holders at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22. The first practice open to the public will be at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday from Missouri Western State University.

—