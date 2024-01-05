Chiefs' Andy Reid rules several starters out for regular-season finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City Chiefs starters have been ruled out for the team’s regular-season finale Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his Friday media update, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receivers Rashee Rice and Kadarius Toney, left tackle Donovan Smith and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed won’t play Sunday as they recover from injuries.

Reid announced earlier this week that quarterback Blaine Gabbert will get the start, allowing quarterback Patrick Mahomes time to get ready to host an AFC Super Wild Card game next weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are locked into the No. 3 seed in this year's AFC playoff bracket.

The Chiefs' opponent for that first playoff game remains up in the air, with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers all possible opponents.

