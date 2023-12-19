Chiefs can punch ticket to playoffs with win against Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs can earn quite the Christmas present when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at noon on Christmas Day at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

A Chiefs win will punch their ticket to the playoffs and give them their 8th straight AFC West Championship.

The NFL released playoff scenarios Tuesday as the regular season enters its final three weeks.

RELATED | Warts and all, Chiefs well-positioned to win AFC's top seed again

The Chiefs sit atop the AFC West with a 9-5 record. Their closest competitor are the 7-7 Denver Broncos. The two teams split their regular season games.

The Chiefs’ easiest path toward the playoffs on Monday is to win, though they can also get in if they tie the Raiders and the Broncos lose their home game against the New England Patriots.

After Monday’s game, the Chiefs finish their home schedule hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. They wrap up the regular season with a Jan. 7 game on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff time is to be announced.

—