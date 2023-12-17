Warts and all, Chiefs well-positioned to win AFC’s top seed again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s warts are real.

The turnovers, the penalties, the dropped passes — those issues were apparent again, even in a lopsided win Sunday at New England.

But the Chiefs also remain in a strong position to be the AFC’s top seed — believe it or not.

Kansas City has played 13 straight home playoff games, including all 11 non-Super Bowl games Patrick Mahomes has started in his NFL career. He’s never played a true road playoff game — well, aside from Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida.

The Chiefs improved to 9-5 with Sunday’s win in New England and will be favored in each of their final three games, barring an injury to Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City welcomes the Aidan O’Connell-led Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day next Monday before hosting Jake Browning-led Cincinnati on New Year’s Eve and closing the season at the Easton Stick-led Los Angeles Chargers, who fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco this week.

That’s a much easier schedule down the stretch than the other two AFC front-runners, Baltimore and Miami.

The Dolphins improved to 10-4 by slobber-knocking the New York Jets on Sunday. Still down the stretch, Miami hosts Dallas, then plays at the Ravens and finishes the regular season with Buffalo at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Chiefs own the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of the win in Germany in early November, so one loss by Miami flings the door wide open for Kansas City.

Meanwhile, Baltimore hosts AFC South-leading Jacksonville on Sunday Night Football and plays at San Francisco next week.

After the showdown with the Dolphins on New Year’s Eve, the Ravens close the regular season against Pittsburgh at home, a game that’s always a dogfight in the feisty AFC North.

The Chiefs’ margin for error this season isn’t what it’s been in recent seasons.

But if Mahomes and company take care of business against a slew of backup QBs each of the next three games, they might be right where they’ve been the last five seasons — with the road to the Super Bowl running through GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

That doesn't mean Kansas City are the favorites to make the Super Bowl from the AFC, nor should it, but the schedule sets up favorably for other contenders to have to dethrone the Chiefs inside the NFL's loudest stadium.

—