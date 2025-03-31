Chiefs capitalize on success, growing fandom with marketing rights in Ireland, Spain, United Kingdom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom’s ever-expansive reach continues to grow.

The team announced Monday it has secured international marketing and commercialization rights for the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain as part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program.

With these additions, the Chiefs now have marketing rights in seven markets — Mexico, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Spain and the U.K.

The rights in the three newest markets begin Tuesday, April 1.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said the move was natural as the game continues to grow globally and “more and more fans from around the world are becoming a part of Chiefs Kingdom.”

“Kansas City has certainly made a name for itself in the global sports landscape, and we are proud to showcase our town and our team on the international stage,” Hunt said in a news release.

The team plans to engage with fans through on-site activations in Ireland, Spain and the UK.

Additionally, the team will work to produce social media content, broker sponsorship details, launch advertising campaigns and explore “opportunities to play regular season games in these markets as part of the NFL’s rotation of International Series games."

Coming soon, the Chiefs will launch a second season of its docuseries “Viva Chiefs Kingdom” for fans in Mexico. Additionally, the Chiefs International Fan of the Year nominee from Germany will travel to the 2025 NFL Draft to make a Day 3 pick.

“We are deeply committed to creating meaningful opportunities for and connections with our growing global fanbase,” Lara Krug, Chiefs executive vice president of marketing and chief media and marketing officer, said in a news release. “The passion we see from our international fans inspires us and drives us to build Chiefs Kingdom into a truly global community."

Fans traveling to any of the NFL’s international games this next season can check out the Chiefs House.

The immersive experience offers “Chiefs fans and football enthusiasts alike a fun, engaging environment.”

2025 international schedule



London

Two games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Designated teams: New York Jets, Cleveland Browns One game at Wembley Stadium

Designated team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Berlin, Olympic stadium

Designated team: Indianapolis Colts

Madrid, Bernabeu Stadium

Designated team: Miami Dolphins

Dublin

Designated team: Pittsburgh Steelers



The Chiefs last played in an international game in 2023 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

