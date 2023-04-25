NFL grants Chiefs expanded marketing footprint in Europe, including Austria, Switzerland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play the team's first-ever game in Germany this season, the NFL Tuesday granted the team the ability to expand in European marketing footprint to Austria and Switzerland.

The team can immediately begin plans to market within both countries, like signing sponsorship deals with local businesses in both countries, paid advertising campaigns and hosting fan events.

The team was already granted "international home market areas" in Germany and Mexico back in 2021.

The exact date and time of the Chiefs 2023 game in Germany haven't yet been announced yet. Both the Chiefs and the New England Patriots will have NFL games in Germany in 2023.

It will mark the third game the Chiefs have played outside the United States.

The Chiefs previously played Detroit on Nov. 1, 2015, at Wembley Stadium in London and faced the Los Angeles Chargers at on Nov. 18, 2019, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Kansas City won both of those games.

“The game this season in Germany, much like our games in London and Mexico City, will create amazing opportunities for our fans," Donovan said Tuesday. "Given our history, we think we’re uniquely positioned to take advantage of these expanded commercial and fan development rights in Austria and Switzerland, and we can’t wait to get started.”

