Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson active, WR Mecole Hardman out for AFC Divisional vs Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson is active for Saturday's AFC Divisional game against the Houston Texans, while wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been ruled out.

Watson will be back on the field for the first time since Week 7 when he fractured his ankle during a 28-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He initially left the game due to cramps and suffered his ankle injury on the first play after he returned.

He returned to the practice field for the first time on Jan. 3 as the Chiefs prepared for their season finale against the Denver Broncos.

Reid told media members Tuesday there was a chance Watson could play in Saturday's playoff game but wanted to see how he would hold up during a full week of practice.

Hardman, who has not played since Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a knee injury, remains on injured reserve. He was listed as doubtful by the Chiefs on Thursday and was limited in practice all week.

The Chiefs and Texans are set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on ABC and ESPN.

