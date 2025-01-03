VIDEO | Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson returns to practice field

Watch Now
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson returned to the practice field Friday as he recovers from injury.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom got some promising news Friday morning when cornerback Jaylen Watson returned to the practice field.

Watson has been battling back from a fractured ankle he suffered in the Chiefs Oct. 20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Earlier Friday, Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported the team had designated Watson to return from the injured reserve list.

Watson, 26, was the Chiefs’ seventh-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington State.

The Chiefs are set to wrap up their regular-season slate Sunday afternoon in Denver against the Broncos.

