Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase active for New Year’s Eve showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who cracked wise about the Kansas City Chiefs’ secondary earlier in the week, will get a chance to back up his bluster.

And he’ll do it against the Chiefs’ top cornerback, L’Jarius Sneed.

Chase (shoulder) and Sneed (calf) were both questionable for a Week 17 matchup Sunday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ja’Marr Chase had quite the edge after practice today addressing reporters. Said Chiefs don’t have anyone that stands out on defense. “It’s not really like have a Jalen Ramsey on their squad.” pic.twitter.com/1kurBwcOLF — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 28, 2023

More from Chase https://t.co/HIlasQvgLA — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) December 28, 2023

Both are active as Kansas City tries to close out an eighth straight AFC West title and Cincinnati tries to keep its playoff hopes alive with backup quarterback Jake Browning.

The Chiefs will be without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), who was not cleared to play against the Bengals.

Kansas City’s starting running back, Isiah Pacheco, cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol earlier in the week and will suit up after getting knocked from the second half of a Christmas Day loss to Las Vegas.

La’Mical Perine and Keontay Ingram, who was elevated Saturday from the practice squad, will serve as the backup running backs with Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve.

Deneric Prince, an undrafted rookie running back who made a splash in training camp, has been elevated from the practice squad three times and would have to be added to the active roster to play again this season.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip) and left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) were ruled out Friday.

Smith hasn’t played since the first half of a Dec. 3 loss at Green Bay and Toney hasn’t played since a Dec. 10 loss against Buffalo, when his offensive offsides penalty negated a potential game-winning touchdown.

Cornerback Nic Jones, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., and defensive ends BJ Thompson and Malik Herring are Kansas City’s other inactives.

For Cincinnati, running back Chris Evans, cornerback Jalen Davis, center Trey Hill, offensive tackle D’Ante Smith and defensive tackle Travis Bell are inactive.

