Chiefs Champions Victory Parade | Parking, transportation options

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rinse and repeat: it’s time for another Chiefs Champions Victory Parade, Kansas City.
RELATED | Chiefs Champions Parade FAQs
And with the weather looking to be the best of any parade yet, it’s bound to be a busy one.
When planning your day, be sure to keep in mind travel delays and parking restrictions.
Parking in downtown KCMO
Starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, cars parked in temporary no-parking zones along the parade route — between 6th and Grand and Union Station — will be towed at the owner's expense.
Additionally, cars are not permitted to park on the interstate.
If your car has been relocated, reach out to 816-513-0688 to learn its location.
Parking sites near the route — Union Station, Crown Center, National WWI Museum and Memorial, etc. — will be charging for parking. Check each venue’s website for additional details.
Streetcar service
Parade traffic will affect streetcar service.
Regular service will end Tuesday night. Wednesday morning, the streetcar will run with 10-12 minute frequencies between 6-10:30 a.m. Then, service will be suspended until the end of the parade and rally.
Service is to resume once the tracks are cleared at 20th and Pershing.
KCATA shuttles
For anyone wishing to park and ride, the KC Area Transportation Authority has five locations available for drop-off/pick-up.
Shuttles will run from 7-10:30 a.m. and 12-4 p.m. Riders must return to their drop-off location for the shuttle to their specific location.
Wait times are expected to be around 45 minutes at popular locations.
Former K-Mart at Chouteau and Vivion
2835 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64119
Drop-off/Pick-up: Truman Road & Lydia
HyVee Arena / West Bottoms
1800 Genessee St, Kansas City, Missouri 64102
Drop-off/Pick-up: 18th & Troost
Swope Park/Zoo
6800 Zoo Dr, Kansas City, Missouri 64132
Drop-off/Pick-up: 31st & Gillham
Oak Park Mall
11149 W 95th St, Overland Park, Kansas 66214
(95th and Neiman Road Park & Ride location)
Drop-off/Pick-up: Avenida Cesar E Chavez & Southwest Boulevard
47th Street State Transit Center
849 N 47th St, Kansas City, Kansas 66102
Drop-off/Pick-up: Hy-Vee Arena, where passengers will make a transfer to Ride KC buses heading to 18th & Troost
Johnson County, Kansas, shuttles
In Johnson County, Kansas, a free shuttle service through the Johnson County Transit System will be available at the Oak Park Mall.
Riders are asked to park at the mall and walk to the bus pick-up location — 11149 W. 95th St., on the east side of the mall.
Shuttles begin running at 7 a.m. and will stop running at 10 a.m.
Drop-off is set for Southwest Boulevard. When catching a ride back, riders will get on the bus at 25th and Southwest Boulevard.
Return rides run from noon until 4 p.m.
“Riders should be prepared for significant wait times to board a shuttle. Because traffic is expected to be heavy, it is estimated that a single round trip will run at least 90 minutes,” per a county news release.
Transportation alternatives
Parade-goers may also walk, bike or scooter to the event.
However, those who do are reminded to not enter closed areas, obey traffic laws and be mindful of pedestrians.
RideKCBike and Bird can be used to locate and purchase an alternative ride to the parade.
—