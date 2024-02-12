KSHB 41 Weather | Winning weather through Parade day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Snow for southern Missouri today, Pleasanton, Kansas, to Sedalia, Missouri, and south
- Warming trend Monday through Wednesday
- Highs in the around 50° today, around 60° Tuesday and low 60s Parade/Valentine's day
- Colder Friday and Saturday, slight chance of rain and/or snow
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: KC will be partly cloudy and dry.
Sunny north and cloudy south as a winter storm moves west to east across southern Missouri. Snow accumulations of 2"-4" are possible south of a line from Pleasanton, Kansas, to Sedalia, Missouri
High: 50°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
This Evening: Clear sky and cool.
Temperatures drop to around 40°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and cold.
Low: 30°
Wind: NW to W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer as winds switch to the south.
High: 60°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Great weather for a parade! Mostly sunny and mild. Becoming breezy during the afternoon.
Low: 36°
High: 62°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
