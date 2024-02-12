KSHB 41 Weather | Winning weather through Parade day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Snow for southern Missouri today, Pleasanton, Kansas, to Sedalia, Missouri, and south

Warming trend Monday through Wednesday

Highs in the around 50° today, around 60° Tuesday and low 60s Parade/Valentine's day

Colder Friday and Saturday, slight chance of rain and/or snow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: KC will be partly cloudy and dry.

Sunny north and cloudy south as a winter storm moves west to east across southern Missouri. Snow accumulations of 2"-4" are possible south of a line from Pleasanton, Kansas, to Sedalia, Missouri

High: 50°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Clear sky and cool.

Temperatures drop to around 40°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and cold.

Low: 30°

Wind: NW to W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer as winds switch to the south.

High: 60°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Great weather for a parade! Mostly sunny and mild. Becoming breezy during the afternoon.

Low: 36°

High: 62°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

