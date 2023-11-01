Chiefs cheerleaders travel overseas to bring KC spirit to Frankfurt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer landed in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday morning ahead of the Nov. 5 Chiefs-Dolphins matchup.

During his travels, Shaffer ran into some familiar faces — the Chiefs cheerleaders — also making the 13-hour journey.

"There are so many things that we have planned that we're so excited for," said Chiefs cheerleader Taylor. "Yes, we're all excited for the game, but just to see the culture, see the country, hang out with people."

The cheerleaders may be traveling by air, but they'll soon be on the water aboard the "Chiefs ChampionShip," a Chiefs-themed yacht, in Frankfurt. The ChampionShip will be the hub of Chiefs entertainment leading up to Sunday's game.

"For folks who are maybe wanting to hang out, get out on the water with us, we'd love to see them," she said.

But it won't just be cheerleaders who bring Chiefs fans in Germany the full experience.

"We also have our drum pack coming, we also have our mascot," she said. "We're kind of coming in deep, and so we're excited just to spend time in Germany."

The entire Chiefs cheerleading squad will eventually make the trek over to Germany. They'll be performing at the game at 8:30 a.m. CT Sunday, as well as at NFL events prior to kickoff.

—