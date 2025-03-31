Chiefs’ Clark Hunt ‘honored’ to receive Trump offer to visit White House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt told reporters in Florida Monday the team is “very honored” to receive an invitation by President Trump to visit the White House.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. The victory came weeks before the nation was put into battle mode to combat the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic kept the Chiefs from visiting the White House that year — a trip President Trump offered last week in an interview with Outkick’s Clay Travis.

Hunt, who is in Palm Beach, Florida, for the NFL’s Annual League Meeting, spoke to reporters about the president’s invitation.

“We’re very honored that the president would think about us, going back to the 2019 season, when we didn’t get to go to the White House. We certainly would like to try to figure out how to make that happen," Hunt was quoted saying Monday in "The Athletic."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker, long snapper James Winchester, defensive lineman Chris Jones and nose tackle Mike Pennel remain from the Super Bowl LIV team.

Head coach Andy Reid, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub, among others, also remain from the 2019-2020 club.

No other details about the potential visit were available as of Monday afternoon.

