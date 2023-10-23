Chiefs’ defense responds to ‘gut check’ with 2nd-half shutout vs. Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before halftime, the Los Angeles Chargers were step for step in what was shaping up to be a track meet Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense, which had impressed through the first six games, was on its heels and getting gashed.

Joshua Kelley ripped off a 49-yard touchdown run, Josh Palmer got free for a 60-yard bomb to set up another TD, and Keenan Allen added a 26-yard catch and run, which set up a field goal.

“The tempo gave us some problems early,” said safety Justin Reid, who had four tackles and a pass defense. “We just had to get back to our version of football. Once we calmed down, took a breath and got the group together, we were able to respond in a good way.”

The Chiefs led by a touchdown at halftime, but the defense had been gashed for 233 yards, 10 first downs and 17 points.

Making his debut with Kansas City after serving a six-game suspension, defensive end Charles Omenihu said he’d been impressed with how “guys are swarming and guys are attacking the ball,” but there were too many breakdowns in the first half.

The second half was a different story entirely during the Chiefs' ultimately one-sided 31-17 victory.

The Chargers didn’t score, totaling only 125 yards and six first downs as they wilted to 2-4 overall and 3 1/2 games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West.

“We slowed the game down,” Reid said. “We knew they were going to continue to tempo us, so we started making plays against them rather than getting on our heels.”

Cook, who got turned around on Palmer’s chunk play, admitted that the Chargers’ no-huddle offense led to some defensive breakdowns in the first half.

“They got us in some uncomfortable coverages that we didn’t want to play in certain situations,” said Cook, who finished with five tackles.

But Kansas City’s defense refocused at halftime and approached the second half as a “gut check,” Cook said.

“Times like this is where we start to find out who we are,” he said. “Obviously, everyone wants blowouts, but sometimes you need games like this so we can see our character and who we’re going to be.”

Elite. That was the answer the Chiefs came up with, even after losing linebacker Nick Bolton to a dislocated wrist late in the fourth quarter.

“We just tightened it up,” said Omenihu, who had two tackles, a sack, two QB hits and a deflected pass led to a L’Jarius Sneed interception in the third quarter.

Perhaps fittingly, it was Cook who intercepted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert with 1:07 remaining, the first of his NFL career, to polish off the win — and a particularly dominant second half.

“It was beautiful, especially after getting bombed earlier in the game,” Cook said. “So, it was pretty nice. I’m a little salty that I bobbled it, but they say [interceptions] come in bunches, so hopefully a few more will be coming my way.”

His fellow safety Reid has little doubt.

“Welcome to the pick family,” Reid said. “I’m sure he’ll get a lot more of them.”

Linebackers Willie Gay Jr. and Drue Tranquill joined Omenihu and fellow defensive ends Mike Danna and George Karlaftis in sacking Herbert, while the defense racked up eight QB hits and seven passes defended.

Kansas City’s defense has been one of the NFL’s most pleasant surprises through the first two months of the season, but they know everyone hasn’t jumped on the bandwagon yet.

“They’re still going to doubt us,” Sneed, who had six tackles, said. “They love our offense, but our defense — we’re coming on. We’re showing them week by week.”

Still have doubts? The Chiefs will be happy to try and prove it again next week in Denver.

“Just keep the film rolling,” Justin Reid said.

—