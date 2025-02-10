Chiefs DT Chris Jones briefly returns, doubtful to return to Super Bowl LIX

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ fast-fading hopes for a comeback — and unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat — took a massive hit after defensive tackle Chris Jones exited the game to have his knee, or knee brace, examined.

He briefly returned before leaving the game again.

Officially, Kansas City said Jones is now doubtful to return with a knee injury after another Jake Elliott field goal gave the Philadelphia Eagles a 37-6 lead with 9:51 remaining.

Jones, who was wearing a hinged brace on his right knee, sat down on the turf after a second-and-goal stop at the 7-yard line midway through the third quarter of Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

He started to take off the brace and re-wrap it before trainers arrived during an officials timeout.

Jones, who had one of the Chiefs' two QB hits through three quarters, went to the training table as the conversation with Kansas City’s training staff continued, but he was spotted walking on his own power along the sideline shortly after.

It’s unclear if Jones aggravated a knee injury or just needed the brace adjusted.

Philadelphia’s drive resulted in a field goal for a 27-0 lead.

Jones was not on the field for Hurts’ 46-yard touchdown bomb to DeVonta Smith after Kansas City’s offense turned the ball over on downs the next drive.

That was the only play for the Chiefs’ defense since Jones left the game, but he returned for the final play of the third quarter after an Xavier Worthy touchdown got Kansas City on the board.

Earlier in the game, after Jalen Hurts scored the game’s first touchdown on a “tush push” from the 1-yard line, trainers were spotted working on Jones’ neck on the sideline.

