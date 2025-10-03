Chiefs DT Chris Jones reveals aunt suffered heart attack while watching game vs Giants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones revealed Friday that his aunt suffered a heart attack while watching the team's Sunday Night Football game against the New York Giants.

Jones said he received the unexpected news after the team's 22-6 win.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones talked about his aunt who passed away last week

"She meant a lot to me and my family," Jones told media members Friday.

Jones also called his aunt a "huge supporter" of him.

The three-time Super Bowl champion played against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, just hours after he attended his aunt's funeral in Houston, Mississippi.

Jones was added to the Chiefs' injury report for a non-injury-related personal reason the day before.

In a tight turnaround, Jones flew back to Kansas City, Missouri, right after the funeral and made it to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium about 30 minutes before kickoff.

When asked if he was worried about missing the game against Baltimore, Jones said the Chiefs "completely understood" his situation and that they came up with a plan around it.

