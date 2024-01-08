Chiefs DT Chris Jones secures massive bonus with season’s 10th sack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unbridled joy — that’s what winning $1.25 million looks like, based on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones’ reaction Sunday afternoon in the regular-season finale at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

On the Los Angeles Chargers’ first snap with under 5 minutes left in the third quarter, Jones delivered a heavy punch and bull-rushed left guard Jordan McFadden backward.

Quarterback Easton Stick felt the pressure but slipped as he sought an escape path, falling right in Jones’ path for a third-down sack that forced a field-goal try.

Ashley Landis/AP Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. The sack earned Jones a $1.25 million contract incentive.

The play earned Jones — who finished the year with 10 1/2 sacks, his third career season with double-digit sacks — a $1.25-million bonus based on the terms of a reworked one-year deal he signed before the season after holding out through training camp and missing the season’s first game.

After the sack, Jones pointed toward the sky and was chased from the field by defensive end Malik Herring, running toward a clapping wide receiver Richie James Jr. as the sideline erupted in celebration.

Mark J. Terrill/AP Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. The sack earned Jones a $1.25 million contract incentive.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wearing a white hoodie as he was inactive for the game, ran onto the field to high-five Jones as he neared the sideline.

Once off the field, Jones gave long snapper James Winchester a leaping high-five before rolling toward the bench, getting to his feet and being mobbed by defensive end George Karlaftis, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., safety Justin Reid and more teammates.

It was as if Jones, who has made more than $86 million in his NFL career, was imagining swimming through a huge pile of money, like Scrooge McDuck, before he hugged defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Moments later, Jones hugged coach Andy Reid before taking a seat on the bench before defensive line coach Joe Cullen stopped by for his own hug.

Jones now has 75 1/2 career sacks, which ranks fifth in Chiefs history behind Derrick Thomas (126 1/2), Tamba Hali (89 1/2), Neil Smith (85 1/2) and Justin Houston (78 1/2).

He is tied for 88th in NFL history since sacks became an official stat in 1982 and is 13th among active players.

—