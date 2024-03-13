Chiefs DT Mike Pennel re-signs with Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two-time champ defensive tackle Mike Pennel is staying in Kansas City.

The Chiefs announced Wednesday a deal has been reached with “The Beast,” who’s a native of Topeka.

Big Mike MOOOOD 😂 pic.twitter.com/tpXdb2lPeK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 13, 2024

However, Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill, who re-signed with the team for three more years, accidentally teased the news before the team's announcement as he was speaking with reporters about his own deal (around the 7:07 mark).

Pennel began his career with the Green Bay Packers, where he played from 2014-16.

He then played for the New York Jets before joining the Chiefs for the 2019-20 seasons.

After one year in Atlanta and one year in Chicago, Pennel returned to KC.

Pennel was commended for his energy and performance last season in the three games he played, in which he recorded four combined tackles, and was considered the unsung hero of the team’s LIV title run.

