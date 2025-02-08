Chiefs fan in New Orleans expresses her passion as Super Bowl LIX nears

NEW ORLEANS — Kansas City native Beth Altenbernd loves looking for history to hang on the racks of the vintage clothing store she runs with her business partner in New Orleans.

And her history with Kansas City Chiefs football is why she is such a fan.

“Marcus Allen was my favorite when I was younger," Altenbernd said. "And then you kind of go from there to Tony Gonzalez being one of my favorite players of all time.”

But it’s the way her family history and memories make her feel so connected to the team. Growing up, she said her grandfather was a season ticket holder and she loved going to games.

“If we weren’t going to games, we’re watching them every Sunday, we’re making Sunday sauce, you know what I mean? I have my Sunday Sauce recipe on my hand,” Altenbernd said, showing her tattoo of the sauce her grandfather always made. “You start with the garlic, add the tomato, a little bit of pork, red wine, add the pasta to finish it off. “

In New Orleans, she has found a group of Chiefs fans to celebrate and cheer with too.

“It’s just the community of it all, getting together, watching the game, making food, it's all of that,” Altenbernd said.

And of course, she wants to win.

“The beginning of the season I was like, you know, I’m not greedy, I’m happy if we have a good season. But now that we’re this close and it's right down the street, I want it! I have to have it!”

Altenbernd invites any Chiefs fans in New Orleans not going to the Super Bowl to watch the game with them at Miel Brewery.

—