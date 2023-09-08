Chiefs fans hope to get lucky with bets on team's 1st game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans were hoping to see a lot of green as they placed their bets on the team's first game of the NFL season.

“I’m a Chiefs fan, so the Chiefs are going to win me money," said Shane James, after placing a bet on the team on Thursday.

Jonathan Crom said betting on the team was an easy decision.

“It’s an easy bet to make when you defend the Super Bowl," Crom said. "Everybody is coming after you, but I got faith in my team.”

Locally, Kansas is the only place where a legal sports bet can be made. It became legal a year ago.

According to the Kansas Lottery, in August, $4.8 million was made. Over $484,000 went to the state.

“The Chiefs keep winning, so it makes people happy," Tanner Rome said. "So, it works for both sides."

Rome is sportsbook manager at Hollywood Casino and said Thursday's Chiefs game and Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 will keep them busy.

“Just having the race here is already big enough. Then now having sports betting, you can bet on the Chiefs. The Royals are playing. KU football, K State football," he said. "It’s almost everyday this week, so there’s always something to do here now.”

—

