Chiefs fans plan trip to New Orleans for chance to see Super Bowl history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many families across Chiefs Kingdom are planning their 800-mile trek south to the Big Easy in Louisiana to see the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to make Super Bowl history with a three-peat.

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis met with fans who are cashing in on what they say is a historic moment.

Jill and Kelly Siebrands, Darrell Garfield, Molly Garza, Chelsea Mitchell, Jim Price and Preston McMillian are just a few of the dedicated Chiefs fans eagerly anticipating the team's return to the Super Bowl.

"It was amazing, it was electric; an atmosphere like I've never seen," McMillian said. "Something you really have to be here to experience."

The confetti has fallen, but the energy certainly hasn't.

Chiefs fans feel they are on the cusp of something extraordinary.

"Something that's never been done before, to have a little slice of that is really, really cool for us," the Siebrands said. "It's all still super surreal."

Whether by train, plane, or car these fans say they'll be there to witness the Chiefs make history.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Airport says airlines have even added 2,700 extra seats from Kansas City to the Big Easy.

"We are going to have a lot of fun in NOLA down on Bourbon Street; me and this guy is going all the way," Jim Price said. "It's going to be a ball, I'm going to have a blast. I'm going to get some autographs."

"We'd love to go. It's a possibility," Darrell Garfield said.

For others, it's about keeping the tradition and the superstitions intact.

"We’re going to have a big Super Bowl party; we've had one every year the last couple years," Garza said.

Fans are ready to experience the rise of the Chiefs Kingdom as it approaches an unprecedented era.

"We're on the cusp of something extraordinary," a fan said.

The only thing down may be Chiefs fans' wallets as they plan their trips to New Orleans, but the chance to witness history in the making is worth it for this dedicated fanbase.

