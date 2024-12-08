Chiefs fans prep for full day of tailgating ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In true Kansas City fashion, football fans came from far and wide to attend Sunday night’s game as the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans lined up outside starting Saturday night.

Sunday morning, fans were setting up their tents and getting breakfast going as they waited for the stadium to open.

Gates to the parking lot aren't set to open until around 3 p.m. ahead of the 7:20 p.m. kickoff.

