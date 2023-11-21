Chiefs game report | 2nd-half collapse hands Eagles victory in Super Bowl rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marquez Valdes-Scantling laid on the turf in the west end zone at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and smacked the turf repeatedly.

The Kansas City Chiefs trailed the Philadelphia Eagles by four with 1 minute, 42 seconds remaining when Patrick Mahomes rainbowed a 50-yard pass down the middle of the field.

Valdes-Scantling had beaten Eagles cornerback Bradley Roby badly on a deep post and Mahomes put victory in his hands, but he dropped the pass.

With it, the Chiefs’ chances for a comeback also fell away.

A steady drizzle fell throughout the Kansas City’s highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII rematch Monday at soggy GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite the unceasing rain, the Chiefs’ offense ran dry in the second half of a 21-17 loss.

Kansas City rode a stout defense, which allowed only 78 first-half yards, to a 10-point halftime lead, but Philadelphia got untracked in the second half as its defense stiffened for a second-half shutout.

The Chiefs’ offense committed two red-zone turnovers — a second-quarter interception by Patrick Mahomes and a fourth-quarter fumble by Travis Kelce — in yet another meager performance in falling to 7-3 overall and slipping a half-game behind Baltimore in the AFC standings.

Kansas City and Philadelphia entered the game atop their respective conference standings with the best two records in the NFL, but the Eagles flipped the script from last season’s Super Bowl loss in improving to 9-1 on the season.

Mahomes’ counterpart, Jalen Hurts, shrugged off a sluggish first half, which included five sacks, by running for two second-half touchdowns in rallying Philadelphia to victory.

Hurts finished 14 of 22 for 150 yards with an interception. He also ran for 29 yards on 12 carries.

The Eagles entered the game averaging nearly 377 yards and 28 points per game., so the Chiefs did well to limit Hurts and company to 238 total yards.

But Kansas City’s offensive woes proved decisive again.

GROUNDED EAGLES: The vaunted Philadelphia offense, which entered Monday ranked third in scoring and fifth in yards per game in the NFL, struggled to get untracked against Kansas City’s stout defense.

The Eagles managed only 78 yards, averaging 3.4 yards per snap, in the first half.

Philadelphia had a nine-play touchdown drive that covered 75 yards midway through the first quarter, but managed only eight yards on 14 plays on the other four drives before halftime.

Hurts finished 5 of 7 for 46 yards with an interception in the first half and Philly only gained one yard in going three-and-out to open the second half.

MIXED BAG FOR MAHOMES: Mahomes made magic in the first quarter.

On third-and-goal, he scrambled up in the pocket and delivered a leaping 3-yard touchdown off his left leg to Justin Watson in the back of the end zone.

The Eagles answered with a 4-yard D’Andre Swift touchdown run and seemingly gained some momentum when safety Kevin Byard picked off Mahomes in the end zone, temporarily preventing the Chiefs from retaking the lead.

But the defense forced a three-and-out, getting the ball back in the offense’s hands quickly near midfield.

Seven plays later, Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce on a 4-yard touchdown and Kansas City never relinquished the lead.

It was the 51st touchdown from Mahomes to Kelce, which is tied for third in NFL history among QB-TE duos with Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham.

That TD connection between Mahomes and Kelce is the 51st between the pair. They tie Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham (51) for the 3rd most by a QB-TE duo in NFL history. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) November 21, 2023

Early in the fourth quarter, with the Chiefs poised to put a dagger in the Eagles, Kelce coughed up the ball — ending a 12-play, 65-yard drive with no points.

Kansas City would never reach the red zone again.

JONES’ SACK DROUGHT ENDS: After missing the season-opener amid a contract dispute, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones started his 2023 season like gang-busters with at least one sack in each of the first five games.

But frustration set in for Jones during the next three games, when he managed a combined two quarterback hits and five total tackles.

Late in the first half against the Eagles, Jones ended the drought in style — sacking Jalen Hurts twice in a span of three plays to help the Chiefs reclaim momentum after Mahomes was picked off in the end zone.

It’s the 19th time in Jones’ career he’s had more than one sack in a game.

The two sacks moved Jones back into the team lead with 7 1/2 on the season, passing George Karlaftis, who added his seventh sack of the season later in the second quarter.

It’s a new career-high in sacks for Karlaftis, who had six as a rookie last season.

MCDUFFIE MATCHES JONES: Not to be outdone, second-year cornerback Trent McDuffie, who entered the game with one career sack, also had two sacks in the first half.

McDuffie also forced his fifth fumble of the season when he stripped the ball from Hurts on the second sack.

SNEED HITS DOUBLE FIGURES: With a sliding grab as he undercut A.J. Brown early in the second quarter, L’Jarius Sneed recorded the 10th interception of his NFL career.

Sneed, who also had an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers, has now had multiple interceptions in all four seasons since entering the league as a fourth-round draft pick from Louisiana Tech in 2020.

INJURY UPDATE: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. hurt his thumb during the first quarter and was questionable to return.

Hardman, who had a 5-yard catch before the injury, rejoined the Chiefs via trade with the New York Jets last month.

He returned to the game and had a 7-yard reception late in the third quarter.

TRAVIS KELCE’S ‘CHIPOLTE’: After an old tweet in which Travis Kelce misspelled Chipotle while in college resurfaced, the fast-casual Mexican chain renamed its location closest to the stadium Monday as an homage.

The location at 4151 Sterling Ave., Suite B in Kansas City, Missouri, even changed its marquee to read “Chipolte” for the day.

Chipotle The Chipotle location at 4151 Sterling Ave., Suite B in Kansas City, Missouri, changed its marquee to read “Chipolte” for the day in honor of a misspelled Trvis Kelce tweet from his college days.

UP NEXT: The Chiefs begin a stretch with three road games in the next four weeks Sunday at Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

—