Chiefs game report | By Kadarius Toney’s toe, Chiefs snatch defeat from jaws of victory vs. Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thirty yards downfield, Travis Kelce was doing Travis Kelce things.

He had wiggled free over the middle of the field and Patrick Mahomes found him all alone.

Kelce started racking up yards after the catch, which he’s done arguably better than any tight end in NFL history.

As he approached the red zone, Kelce spotted Kadarius Toney all alone near the Chiefs sideline, found the laces and ripped a 20-yard backward pass to his teammate.

Toney dashed from there into the end zone as the crowd at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium roared and the Buffalo Bills’ defenders stared at each other in stunned silence.

Then, came the penalty call.

Carl Cheffers announced that Toney had lined up offside by a toenail and the play wouldn’t count.

Mahomes was sacked on the next play.

His third-down pass got tipped at the line of scrimmage and his fourth-down throw landed harmlessly on the Arrowhead turf.

With that, Kansas City (8-5) lost for the fourth time in six games as its lead over the Denver Broncos in the AFC West slipped to a single game.

All of the warts that have been evident with the Chiefs’ offense this season were apparent again.

Kansas City committed a rash of turnovers and penalties. The wide receivers dropped passes and struggled to get on the same page with Mahomes.

It’s been the story of the season — a once-juggernaut offense that too often can’t get out of its own way.

And so it was again as Toney’s penalty snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Mahomes, who finished 25 of 43 for 271 yards with a touchdown and an interception, had won 10 consecutive starts after a loss, including three this season. He is now 16-4 in his career after a loss.

PLAGUE OF PENALTIES, TURNOVERS AND DROPS CONTINUES: For the third consecutive week, the Chiefs spotted their opponent a double-digit first-half lead.

Kansas City managed to turn things around at Las Vegas, but couldn’t rally last week at Green Bay.There would be no comeback Sunday against a desperate Bills team, which came off its bye in need of a victory to avoid plummeting below .500 and sinking further in the AFC playoff race, either.

During most of the first half, the Chiefs, who had won 10 straight times in the week after a loss, continued to struggle with turnovers, dropped passes, miscommunication on routes and penalties — leading to general offensively lethargy.

It probably didn’t help that running back Isiah Pacheco missed his first career game with a shoulder injury and starting left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) also sat out, but the issues that plagued Kansas City against Buffalo have been apparent for months regardless of personnel.

The Chiefs had marched 54 yards on eight plays without facing a third down on the opening drive before Mahomes was intercepted on a throw intended for Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the flats.

Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa tipped the pass into the air and intercepted it, ending a promising drive that appeared destined to net points.

Patrick Mahomes was sacked on third down on Kansas City’s second drive and the third drive short-circuited when Marquez Valdes-Scantling committed a false start on third down.

No sooner had the Chiefs seemingly found a foothold again, a wide-open Kadarius Toney flubbed a relatively easy catch, which may have netted a first down or a makeable third down.

Instead, Kansas City wound up punting again as Buffalo’s lead bulged to 14-0.

The Chiefs finally broke through in the closing minutes before halftime — overcoming a Creed Humphrey holding penalty along the way — to cut that deficit in half at the break.

Mahomes, who went 6 of 13 for 70 yards with an interception on Kansas City’s first four drives, went 7 of 8 for 60 yards on the final drive of the half.

Running back Jerick McKinnon, who missed the previous two games with a groin injury, did the honors with a cheeky 7-yard, jitterbug touchdown run to get the Chiefs on the board.

Kansas City allowed a field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter but answered with a lengthy touchdown drive — capped by a 4-yard dart from Mahomes to rookie second-round wide receiver Rashee Rice in the back of the end zone.

Down 17-14, the Chiefs’ defense forced a three-and-out for the first time in the game.

Given the chance to try and take the lead, Rice fumbled the chance away at midfield.

Kansas City eventually tied the game, but Buffalo went in front with a field goal with 1:54 remaining.

The Chiefs’ last chance at victory slid through the fingers by the tip of Toney’s cleat.

BOLTON’S BACK: Middle linebacker Nick Bolton returned from a five-game absence after suffering a dislocated wrist Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bolton, who also missed three games in September with a calf injury, finished with eight tackles, which ranked second for Kansas City.

MISMANAGING MCDERMOTT: After driving into field-goal range in the closing minutes before Tyler Bass’ go-ahead field goal, Buffalo snapped the ball five times and, rather unbelievably, threw on every one.

Even with a penalty mixed in, McDermott’s offense managed to burn only 23 seconds and failed to force the Chiefs to use a single timeout.

Instead of getting the ball back with under a minute to play and no timeouts, Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense had two timeouts and 1:54 to work with.

It nearly cost Buffalo, but Toney’s toe saved McDermott’s bacon.

CONNER SNAGS INT: Rookie safety Chamarri Conner might make a good center fielder across the Harry S. Truman Sports Complex parking lot.

Late in the second quarter, he floated left as Bills quarterback Josh Allen broke the pocket then attempted to rifle a pass back across his body to the middle of the field.

The pass was intended for Trent Sherfield Sr. but found Conner instead, who returned the ball near midfield.

The turnover set up Kansas City’s late touchdown drive to end the half and cut Buffalo’s lead to 14-7 at the break.

UP NEXT: The Chiefs play at New England at noon next Sunday.

The game was originally scheduled for Monday Night Football, but became the first NFL game ever flexed from that prime time slot.

The Patriots are 3-10, but coming off an upset of Pittsburgh.

Kansas City is 2-2 at Gillette Stadium during Reid’s tenure.

The game is the second noon kickoff of the season for the Chiefs, who also play at noon on Christmas day.

