Chiefs game report | Kansas City clinches AFC’s top seed with dominant win in Pittsburgh

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Merry Christmas, Chiefs Kingdom — all of a sudden, the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs look the part of a team ready to make NFL history with a three-peat.

Playing on Christmas Day for the second straight year, the Chiefs set a franchise record for wins (15) and clinched the No. 1 — and the lone, all-important bye — in the AFC playoffs with a 29-10 win Wednesday against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Kansas City became the first team since the 2015 Carolina Panthers to start a season 15-1.

The Chiefs are the eighth team in NFL history to win at least 15 games in the regular season — joining the 2007 New England Patriots (16-0) and six teams that finished 15-1 (2015 Panthers, 2011 Green Bay, 2004 Pittsburgh, 1998 Minnesota, 1985 Chicago and 1984 San Francisco).

Kansas City previously won 14 games in 2020 and 2022.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 29 of 38 for 320 yards with three touchdowns. It was his third 300-yard game and fourth three-touchdown game of the season.

Travis Kelce finished with eight catches for 84 yards with his first touchdown since Nov. 10 against Denver, a span of eight games.

The Chiefs (15-1) receive a bye to the Divisional Round and the road to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans will go through GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

FIRST-QUARTER DOMINANCE

For the first time in nearly 15 months, the Chiefs’ offense scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter.

Patrick Mahomes threw a 7-yard touchdown to Xavier Worthy on the game’s opening drive and connected with Justin Watson on an 11-yard score on the next drive as Kansas City jumped in front 13-0 in the first quarter.

Worthy’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during his TD celebration led to a missed 48-yard Harrison Butker extra point in an otherwise ideal first 15 minutes for the Chiefs.

It was the most points Kansas City scored in a first quarter since putting up 17 on Oct. 1, 2023, in a 23-20 at the New York Jets — a span of 33 games, including the playoffs.

REID ERASES SCORING CHANCE

Pittsburgh answered with a 41-yard pass from Russell Wilson to George Pickens to kick off the ensuing drive and Jaylen Warren, who had a 22-yard run on the drive, plowed into the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown a few plays later.

But a holding penalty erased the score and Chiefs safety Justin Reid erased the scoring chance, intercepting Wilson in the end zone one play later.

It was Reid’s second interception of the season, which is the most he’s had in three seasons with Kansas City.

Reid had three picks as a rookie with Houston in 2018 and also had two in 2019 and 2021 with the Texans before signing with the Chiefs before the 2022 season.

He now has 10 career interceptions.

KELCE’S MILLENNIUM CATCH

With a 19-yard catch and run late in the third quarter, Travis Kelce became the 15th player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career receptions.

In typical Kelce fashion, he found a void in Pittsburgh’s coverage underneath in the middle of the field and raced upfield for about 10 extra yards, faking a long lateral out to DeAndre Hopkins along the way.

Kelce added a 7-yard catch later in the drive, which moved him alone into 14th place in all-time receptions passing Steelers legend Hines Ward (1,000 catches in 14 NFL seasons).

He finished the game with eight catches for 84 yards, giving him 1,004 receptions for 12,151 yards in his future Hall of Fame career.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs wrap up the regular season two weekends from now in Denver with little to play for, so expect the starters to rest for the second straight regular-season finale.

The Broncos (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth with a win Sunday at Cincinnati (7-8) — which needs to win out while Denver, Indianapolis and Miami lose out to make the playoffs.

WAS TAYLOR SWIFT AT THE GAME?

Taylor Swift still hasn’t popped in to visit the Chiefs on the road this season.

She has made it to seven of Kansas City’s eight home games, but Swift hasn’t appeared at a game away from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium since last postseason when traveled to the Chiefs’ wins at Buffalo and Baltimore as well as Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs have gone 17-3 with Swift in attendance during the last two seasons, including a 12-game win streak dating back to late last season.

