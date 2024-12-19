Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Mahomes will 'most likely' play on Saturday against Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a promising sign for Kansas City Chiefs fans, head coach Andy Reid told reporters Thursday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will "most likely" play on Saturday against the Houston Texans.

Mahomes suffered a mild high-ankle sprain late in Sunday's win against the Cleveland Browns.

After the game, Reid said Mahomes was sore and that his playing status was week-to-week.

Fast forward to Thursday and Mahomes has been a full participant in practice all week, according to Reid.

"He moved around pretty good," Reid said. "You're always looking to make sure that he can get out of the way, not to further any harm to him."

The three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach praised Mahomes for his mentality while in recovery.

"He amazes me every time he does it," Reid said. "He's so mentally tough. It's just a mindset that he has going into it."

Regarding the status of other injuries, wide receiver Hollywood Brown may be joining Mahomes for the first time this season. Reid said Brown has a "good chance" to appear in Saturday's contest.

It was reported earlier Thursday by ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler that Brown is on track to play against the Texans after recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in the team’s first preseason game in August.

Brown returned to the practice field last week but was not activated for the game against the Browns.

The Chiefs will face the Texans on a short week as they host Houston at noon on Saturday, Dec. 21, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pregame coverage of the game starts at 10 a.m. on KSHB 41.

