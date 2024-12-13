VIDEO | Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown returned to the practice Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs got good news Friday as wide receiver Hollywood Brown returned to the practice field.

Brown could soon give a much-needed boost to the Chiefs offense.

NFL Network's Ian Rappaport reported Thursday the team will be cautious with Brown.

Brown has not played in a regular season game this year after suffering a shoulder injury during the team's first preseason game in August.

The injury required Brown to undergo surgery.

Brown, whose first name is Marquise, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He played two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before signing with the Chiefs.

