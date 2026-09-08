Chiefs HC Andy Reid says QB Patrick Mahomes will most likely start against Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans have closely watched the recovery of quarterback Patrick Mahomes from the offseason through training camp and the preseason.

A torn ACL and LCL in his left knee during a Dec. 14 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers knocked the Super Bowl MVP from the rest of the season.

He underwent surgery within days and has worked tirelessly to make the Week 1 deadline.

And his return seems imminent. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Tuesday that Mahomes is poised to take the field for the season opener.

Watch Andy Reid's news conference in the video player below.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes will most likely play against Broncos

“As far as our roster goes, pretty good chance that Patrick will go ahead and start, unless something were to come up here in the next couple days,” Reid said. “Most likely he’ll be the guy that’s out there.”

Mahomes previously told reporters after the preseason game in Tampa that he had wanted to play but his coaches wouldn’t let him.

“I feel great,” Mahomes said. “I’m getting more and more athletic every single time I’m on the football field, and that’s all you can ask for. ... It’s been good to go through training camp and get that full training-camp experience, and so I feel great.”

Reid also addressed the back injury Josh Simmons is working to come back from.

“We’ll see where that goes,” he said.

Despite Simmons “working his tail off” in rehab, Reid said it’s a “matter of time” more than anything. If Simmons can’t go, Reid said they will likely look to Kahlil Benson and roll from there.

The Chiefs open the season against the Broncos on Monday Night Football from Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

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