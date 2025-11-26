Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CHIEFS INJURY REPORT | G Trey Smith, 2 others ruled out for Thanksgiving game against Dallas

Gary McCullough/AP
Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars defeated the Chiefs 31-28. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs starting guard Trey Smith and two others were ruled out Wednesday ahead of the team’s Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith suffered an ankle injury in the first half of last Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, forcing him to miss the second half.

On Monday, reports indicated Smith would miss time due to the injury. On Wednesday, the team listed Smith out for Thursday.

Joining Smith in missing Thursday’s game with injury are tight end Noah Gray (concussion) and cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (back).

After carrying a limited participation designation earlier in the week, wide receivers Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Xavier Worthy (ankle), and linebacker Leo Chenal (knee) were listed as full participants in the team’s Wednesday injury report. The three appear poised to play Thursday.

The Chiefs and Cowboys are set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on CBS.

