Chiefs suffer another loss along offensive line vs Colts

Kansas City’s season of offensive-line woes continued Sunday when right guard Trey Smith was ruled out with an ankle injury at halftime.

Smith, who missed the Washington Commanders game with a back injury, appeared to suffer the injury early in the second quarter.

He limped to the sideline and was replaced by Mike Caliendo for the rest of the drive, but Smith, who signed the richest contract for a guard in NFL history after being franchise-tagged this offseason, returned to finish the half.

Caliendo took the field to start the third quarter before Kansas City announced he was shut down for the day.

The Chiefs were without rookie left tackle Josh Simmons — who was dealing with a family issue, according to the team — for a month.

Left guard Kingsley Suamataia left last week’s loss in Denver with a concussion, but he was cleared to return and started against the Colts.

Return specialist Nikko Remigio went into the medical tent for a consultation with trainers midway through the third quarter.

