Chiefs' injury report is clean ahead of AFC Championship Game against Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every Kansas City Chiefs player, except those on injured reserve, will be available to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle), tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) and guard Mike Caliendo (shoulder) were all on this week's injury report but fully participated in every practice.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave one last update to reporters Friday afternoon. Watch in the video player below.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday he's looking forward to challenge of playing the Bills

For the Bills, safety Taylor Rapp will not play Sunday due to a hip injury, while cornerback Christian Benford (concussion) and linebacker Baylon Spector (calf) are questionable.

Rapp did not practice all week and Benford was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice Friday. Spector was a full participant the entire week and has been on injured reserve since the start of Week 17.

