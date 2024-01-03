Chiefs’ K Harrison Butker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their eighth-straight AFC West division title Sunday, and they have the leg of Harrison Butker to thank for it.

Butker was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week Wednesday after going six for six on field goal tries in Sunday’s 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Butker also converted on his only point after a touchdown try.

It’s the second time a Chiefs player has won a player of the week award this season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award after leading the team to a Week 12 31-17 come-from-behind win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Butker has been successful on nearly 94% of his field goal attempts this season, booting through 31-33 kicks, including a long of 60 yards.

