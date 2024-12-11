Chiefs K Matthew Wright earns AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the AFC with a 12-1 record thanks to plenty of contributors, including third-string kicker Matthew Wright.

Wright hit the game-winning 31-yard field goal Sunday night — hitting the upright in the process — to give the Chiefs a 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and the AFC West division title.

Wright was honored Wednesday as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

In addition to the game-winning kick, Wright hit three other field goals — from 47, 33 and 50 yards — in addition to converting an extra point.

It’s not the first time Wright has brought home Special Teams Player of the Week honors. He won the award in Week 6 when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wright is on the team because of injuries by starter Harrison Butker and second-stringer Spencer Shrader.

Last month, Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenel won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors thanks to his last-second block of an attempted game-winning field goal by the Denver Broncos.

—