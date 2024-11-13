Chiefs’ Leo Chenal named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal was awarded the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Wednesday for his block of a field goal attempt at the end of the Chiefs' 16-14 win Sunday over the Denver Broncos.

The block came as the Broncos appeared certain to convert a field goal at the end of regulation to grab a win and give the Chiefs their first loss of the season.

Instead, Chenal’s block preserved another Chiefs victory, moving them to 9-0 and keeping them firmly atop the AFC standings.

It’s Chenal’s first Player of the Week honor, and the first Chiefs defensive player to win special teams player of the week since D.J. Alexander won the award in Week 17 in 2015.

The Chiefs drafted Chenal in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin.

