Chiefs, LB Drue Tranquill agree to terms on 3-year extension, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly agreed to terms on a new three-year contract with linebacker Drue Tranquill.

ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler first reported the news on social media.

It's three-year, $19 million deal with $13 million guaranteed, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Tranquill signed with the Chiefs last March after he spent the first four years of his career with the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.

He started eight games for the Chiefs in 2023, recording 78 tackles, including 53 solo tackles, with 4 1/2 sacks, the second-most of his career.

Tranquill reacted to the news on social media on Thursday night.

His versatility made him a terrific fit in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme.

Tranquill was deployed in pass coverage and as part of the pass rush. He also filled in at middle linebacker when Nick Bolton missed time with various injuries.

